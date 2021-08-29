PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.53

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 47790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.25 million and a P/E ratio of 23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.