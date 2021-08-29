Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.00 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

