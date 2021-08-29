PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PKO opened at $26.35 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.