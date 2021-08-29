Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,817,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

