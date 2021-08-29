PirateCash Trading Down 14.1% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $937.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,148,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

