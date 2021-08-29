Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$6.42 during trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.