Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up about 2.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 11,505,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,066,512. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.