Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

