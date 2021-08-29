PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

