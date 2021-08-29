PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 114.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PPL by 18.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 3,645,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,682. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.