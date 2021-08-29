Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Up 10.2%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65. Approximately 8,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 212,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,222. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.