Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 9,275 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $13,384,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $1,717,560 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. 316,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,000. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

