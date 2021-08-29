Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.