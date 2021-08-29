Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,207. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

