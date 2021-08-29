Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.39 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,989 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 191,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 725,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.