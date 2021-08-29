Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 24,632 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Redfin by 32.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Redfin by 9.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Redfin by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 858,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.16 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock worth $8,943,888. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

