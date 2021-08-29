Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 33.0% in August

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

