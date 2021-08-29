Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

