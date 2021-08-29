Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

