Progress Software Co. (PRGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 326,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

