ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PRQR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.54. 612,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,448. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

