ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 113,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,947,224 shares.The stock last traded at $130.78 and had previously closed at $129.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.12.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.