PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 142.1% in August

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PTXKY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

