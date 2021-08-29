Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

PMMAF stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.32. Puma has a one year low of $81.05 and a one year high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

