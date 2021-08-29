Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CubeSmart Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

