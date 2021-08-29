Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.81.

QSR opened at C$81.50 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$67.77 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$80.83.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.06%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

