Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.80.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.