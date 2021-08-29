QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

QTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. 3,099,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

