QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.77.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
QTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. 3,099,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.