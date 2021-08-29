Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $45.96

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.96, but opened at $48.99. Quanterix shares last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 529 shares.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $2,470,023. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

