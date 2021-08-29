Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $45.96

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.96, but opened at $48.99. Quanterix shares last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 529 shares.
QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
