Quark (QRK) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 3% against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $6.01 million and $909.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

