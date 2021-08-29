Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 747.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

