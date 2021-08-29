R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,382. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,007,000 shares of company stock worth $327,440,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,511,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

