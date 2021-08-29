Raymond James Boosts Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $21.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

