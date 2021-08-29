Raymond James Boosts Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $35.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

