Raymond James Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

DG stock opened at $225.25 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

