Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$50.50 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.90.

DND stock opened at C$46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.84. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$19.42 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

