Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

