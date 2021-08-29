Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

