Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 78.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

