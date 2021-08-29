Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,243 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pinterest by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pinterest by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

