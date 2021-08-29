Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

