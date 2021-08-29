Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $198.81 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.