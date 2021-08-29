Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 9,180 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

Athene stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

