Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,988 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

