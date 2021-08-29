Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 25,541 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $616,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

