Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 280 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

AON stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.83. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.