Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

