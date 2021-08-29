Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in August

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the July 29th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RQHTF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 358,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,334. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 790.47% and a negative net margin of 740.09%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

