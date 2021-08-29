Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. 839,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.