Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

RSG stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $79,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

